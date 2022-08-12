JOHNSON CITY - Imogene Walters Browning, 89, of Johnson City, TN departed peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022, at home from her earthly life and entered Eternity with her beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born at home in 1932 to Clyde L. and Kathleen Broyles Walters in Limestone, TN, Imogene enjoyed a very rich childhood on the family farm. She was an only child, so her pets—a skunk, numerous cats, a dog named Mickey, and a few bunnies—often played the role of her “siblings.” Imogene raised chickens for her spending money and by 9 years of age, she had saved enough to buy a pony named Trixie. When Trixie decided to throw her, resulting in her foot being stuck in the stirrup, she decided to sell Trixie. Imogene also accepted Christ at 9 years of age and was baptized in a river, during a revival she had attended with her parents.

Imogene’s father, Clyde L. Walters, was elected for two 4-year terms as Register of Deeds for Washington County; and her mother, Kathleen, worked for him as a clerk. After school, Imogene would join her parents at the Courthouse either for an afternoon nap, or for roller skating fun on those marble floors, leaving a few scratches behind. She also won a contest for naming the “Jackson Theatre” in Jonesboro and won free passes. In 1951, while only 19 years old, she traveled by train to New York City with a friend.

