ELIZABETHTON - Imogene Miller Davis, age 91, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 in The Waters of Johnson City. She was born in Hampton to the late Will Miller and Ivory Miller. She graduated from Cloudland High School and attended Steed College. Imogene did administrative work following her college education. She lived her adult life in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and returned to Elizabethton later on in her life with her husband and daughter. She was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church. Imogene was a loving wife and mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Paul Robert Davis, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Lisa Davis and Paul Davis; brother, Will Miller, Jr., of Hampton; sister, Josephine Kerley, of Mountain City and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Imogene Miller Davis will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Reverend Tim Mindemann officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 12:30 PM and 1:00 PM prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service will follow in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be chosen by family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, especially Michelle and Melissa for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 East F. Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com.