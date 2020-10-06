ELIZABETHTON - Imogene Barbara Hodge, 78, Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord , Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Earl B. & Hassie Holder Hodge. Imogene was a 1961 graduate of Happy Valley High School. She was retired as a Health Technician from the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. She loved to cook, loved kids, loved going to church and loved to travel. She was an active member of Green Mountain Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Larry Hodge and a sister: Linda Crabtree.
Survivors include three sisters: Earlene (Kermit) Ellis, Jonesborough, Mary (Donald) Hembree, Johnson City and Louise (Steve) Phillips, Elizabethton. Two Brothers: Gary (Tina) Hodge, Butler and Terry Hodge, Elizabethton. A special niece: Sierra Phillips, Elizabethton and several other nieces and nephews and great nieces & nephew. A Special Friend: Angie Crabtree.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dexter Brummitt and Dr. Alan King officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the Lyons Cemetery. Music will be provided by the Sounds of Victory. Active Pallbearers will be nephews. Honorary Pallbearers will be: her church family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at the home of a sister: Mary Hembree. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
