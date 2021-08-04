PINEY FLATS - Ima Jo Bailey Odham, age 88, of Piney Flats, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, peacefully in her sleep.
She was born August 6, 1932 in Keokee, Virginia to the late Earl Bailey and Daisey Mae Stapleton. Growing up in Pennington Gap, VA, she was very much a “tomboy,” playing softball and swimming at the “deep hole” with her friends. While attending high school, she was the pitcher for the girls softball team. Later, she moved to Johnson City, TN where she was a seamstress for Steinway and Levi Strauss. While working at Steinway, she was a pitcher for the ladies’ softball team, and she also competed in their bowling team. After retirement, Ima Jo helped care for her grandsons when her daughter worked. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church where she served in the nursery for many years.
Ima Jo married the late Robert W. Odham, Jr. on August 5, 1972. They were married forty-one years until the Lord took him Home in 2012. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Beulah Mae Owens; her brother, Chalmers Reed Bailey; and niece, Carol Penix.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Jennings (Tom), Edna Richardson, Janice Keys (David), and Sam Odham (Debbie); grandsons, Matthew Jennings (Emily), Luke Jennings, and Thomas Jennings; nieces, Billie Ann Arnold, Sharlene Bailey Strahl (James), and Scottie Burchfield; one nephew, Jeff Bailey (Barb); and several great nieces and nephews.
Ima Jo’s Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:00 pm in the Dogwood Chapel at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Roger Barker, a friend of the family, and her daughter, Deborah, will speak at the service. Rachel Richmond, Andrew Richmond, and Judy Ellis will provide special music. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until the time of the service at 7:00 pm. A committal service will be conducted on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Lee Memorial Gardens in Pennington Gap, VA (1986 Hickory Cir Rd, Pennington Gap, VA 24277).
Active pallbearers will be Tom Jennings, Matthew Jennings, Luke Jennings, and Thomas Jennings.
Much love and thanks go out to Ima Jo’s caregivers, Dennise King, Amy Williams, Scottie Burchfield, Katie Littleford, and Ima Joe’s son-in-law, Tommy, who supported the family through the good and the trials.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Odham family.