ELIZABETHTON - Ilene Arnold Clawson, 85, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was born April 22, 1935 in Mountain City to the late Raymond & Myrtle Snyder Arnold. She was a graduate of Johnson County High School. She had lived most of her life in Elizabethton. She retired from IRC in Boone, North Carolina. She also worked at the Forrest Service in Unicoi. She was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church. She loved to garden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Archie Clawson, a son Charles, daughter: Joan, sister Shelby, a brother: Bob and a granddaughter Rachel.
Survivors include her son: Michael (Sherry) Clawson , a daughter-in-law: Kathie Clawson, a brother: Jake Arnold, a sister Marcella Dent. Her Grandchildren: Jennifer Lund, Cheyenne Rincones, Rebecca Rincones, Savanna Rincones, Shane Clawson and Seth Clawson, several great grandchildren.
Private Services will be held Wednesday in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. David Siebenaler , Minister officiating. Active Pallbearers will be: Shane Clawson, Seth Clawson, David Lund, Mat Wagner, Eddie Clawson and Jason Clawson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Elders, Deacons and her church family at Valley Forge Christian Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Ilene to the Valley Forge Christian Church or the Hampton Christian Church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
