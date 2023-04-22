JONESBOROUGH - Ignacy B. Fonberg, 85, of Jonesborough died at home on April 13, 2023, in the company of his family and dear, life-long friends Karen Gregg and David "Chip" White. His wife Mary Lou Ernst-Fonberg, M.D., Ph.D, predeceased him in 2013. He leaves behind: his beloved cat Sheba; daughters Chasity Stoots-Fonberg (Mario Hankerson) and Margaret "Gosia" Fonberg (Laura Elliott); grandchildren Caroline and Jonathan Elliott; sister Monica Fonberg-Broczek; niece Kasia Broczek; and a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law. Ignacy was born in Warsaw, Poland. He studied at the University of Warsaw and received a masters degree in Physics in 1962. Ignacy came to the United States as an adult, intending to stay only a short time, but love intervened when he met Lou in Cambridge, Massachusetts and then married her. He had a masters degree in Physics from Yale University and operated a computer consulting business. He fell in love with Tennessee when he and his wife moved here in 1978. His favorite things included running the river, hunting for ramps in the forest, and hiking. Ignacy also thoroughly loved being a citizen of Jonesborough. In recent years, he could be found most afternoons at the Main Street Cafe enjoying soup (Kati always made it best) and coffee. His family is grateful to everyone at the Main Street Cafe, especially Kati, Zac, and Fred, and to his long-time caregiver Shelagh Edwards for making him feel cherished and supported in his last years. Services have not yet been determined. Please make any memoriam gifts to the Washington County Animal Shelter.