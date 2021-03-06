September 11, 1932 – February 27, 2021
ELIZABETHTON - Ida Neal Hale, age 88, of Elizabethton, passed away peacefully in her sleep. Mrs. Hale was of the Methodist faith and a native of Sullivan County and the daughter of the late Arthur Clinton Neal and Emma Mae McCrary Neal. Mrs. Hale was preceded in death by her beloved son; Richard “Todd” Hale, Elizabethton, TN, her husband; Carlos Michael “Mike” Hale, Elizabethton, TN, her nephew; Jerry L. Neal, Piney Flats, TN, her niece; Karen Carter Neal, Piney Flats, TN, her niece; Janice Neal Snead; Kingsport, TN.
Survivors include a son; T. Mark Hale (Tonya), Elizabethton, TN; two Grandsons; Wm. Michael Hale (Brittaney), Knoxville, TN, and Chase Hale (Ryan), Speedwell, TN, a beautiful Granddaughter; Cierra Hale Fannon (Justin), Elizabethton, TN, a Great Grandson; “Korbin” Michael Hale, Elizabethton, TN, an identical twin sister; Ada Neal Hawks, Elizabethton, TN,
a niece; Susan Hawks Heskett (Frank) and beautiful family, Lovettsville, VA, a nephew; Wayne Neal (Debra), Kingsport, TN, a beloved sister-in-law and husband along with their three beautiful daughters, Elizabethton, TN.
A Celebration of Life funeral service to honor the life of Ida Neal Hale will be conducted at 2:00pm on Sunday; March 14, 2021 in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, Elizabethton, TN, Rev. Ray Amos officiating.
The family plans to hold an inurnment service immediately after the funeral service in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park on March 14, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations to honor the memory of Ida Neal Hale may be made to First United Methodist Church in Elizabethton, TN. 37643, https://fumcelizabethton.com.
This obituary was lovingly written by Mrs. Hale’s son, Mark.
