JOHNSON CITY - Ida Mills Bowers, 86, Johnson City, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.
Ida was a native of Wayne, WV, and had been a resident of Johnson City since 1965. She was a daughter of the late Kim Mills, Sr. and Alice Elizabeth Draper Mills.
Ida was retired from Flemming Foods where she worked as a Receptionist.
She was a member of Southwestern Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Lee Bowers, in 2011, a daughter, Vicky Sanders, a granddaughter, Jenifer Miller, a brother, Kim Mills, Jr., and a brother-in-law, James Robinson.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Miller and husband James, Athens, Patricia Wright and husband Edwin, Memphis; son-in-law, Terry Sanders, Jonesborough; one brother, Bobby Mills and wife Shirley, Johnson City; sister-in-law, Annis Mills, Welch, WVA; one sister, Betty Robinson, Greeneville; four grandchildren, Lt. Col. Jared Miller and wife Jessica, Andrea Krimmel and husband Robert, Justin Sanders and wife Melissa, Jordan Sanders and wife Katelin; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including very special nephew, Kim Mills III.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Barbara Johnson, Estel Honeycutt and Cathy Rogers for the excellent care given to Ida during her illness.
The graveside funeral service will be conducted Monday, April 25, 2022, at 1:00 P.M., at Mountain Home National Cemetery Historic Site, 53 Memorial Ave., Mountain Home, TN 37684. Mr. Scott Cardin, Minister, will officiate.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home.
It was Ida’s request that those who prefer to make memorial donations in-lieu-of flowers please do so to either the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, P.O. Box 756, Osceola, WI 54020-0756, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Bowers family. (423)928-6111