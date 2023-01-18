HAMPTON - (Ida) Geraldine “Jerry” Shields Hampton, age 83, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away at her residence on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Jerry was born on June 27, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Johnny Shields and Frances Colbaugh. In addition to her parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lewis “Pen” Hampton; her mother and father-in-law, Manuel and Edna Hampton; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Silas Hampton.

Jerry was a wonderful mother and wife. She was a member of Borderview Christian Church and enjoyed collecting church cookbooks, going to yard sales and traveling.