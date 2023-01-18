HAMPTON - (Ida) Geraldine “Jerry” Shields Hampton, age 83, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away at her residence on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Jerry was born on June 27, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Johnny Shields and Frances Colbaugh. In addition to her parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lewis “Pen” Hampton; her mother and father-in-law, Manuel and Edna Hampton; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Silas Hampton.
Jerry was a wonderful mother and wife. She was a member of Borderview Christian Church and enjoyed collecting church cookbooks, going to yard sales and traveling.
Survivors include her daughter, Penny Hampton of the home; an aunt, Barbara Rasberry of Lugoff, SC; and uncle, Benny (Ethel) Shipley also of Lugoff, SC; her special cousins, Maxie June English of Jonesborough, TN and Sonya (Edwin) Alexander of Elizabethton, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration graveside service for Jerry will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Kenny Lethcoe officiating. Music will be under the direction of Kathy Lethcoe. Active pallbearers will be James Ward, Matt Fox, Kenneth Chambers, Tyler Malone, Jeff Carpenter, Phillip Lambert, Jason Carter and Larry Brewer. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 1:15 PM on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to thank her care givers, Lisa Dice, Susie Campbell and Vicky Pearce. Also, a special thanks to Joy, Missy, Rissia and family, Tyler and family, Jeff, Regina, Garrett and Colton Carpenter, Elaine Fair, Helen Johnson, Amy, Noel, Christian and Caroline Price, Jason and Susan Carter, Nancy and Luther Cox, her friends at Cuttin Loose Beauty Shop, Kenneth and Carol Chambers and Betty Hopson, and the faculty and staff of T.A. Dugger Jr. High School.
Memorials may be made to T.A. Dugger Jr High School Media Center, 305 West E Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 ATTN: Susan Carter.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Hampton family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Jerry Hampton.