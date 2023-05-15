JOHNSON CITY - Ida B. Francis age 89 of Arbor Drive, Johnson City, TN passed away May 13, 2023. Born in Buladean, NC on November 24, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Will and Myrtle Campbell Teague. She was also preceded in death by her husband Ernest Francis and her brothers Charlie and Bobby Teague. She was a long-time member of Milligan Freewill Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her loving memory is her daughter Pat Garland of Bakersville, NC, and son Dennis and wife Sara Francis of Johnson City, TN, and grandchildren: Cindy Silver, Sandra Yelton (Curtis), Jamie Garland, Diane McLean, great-grandchildren: Keltsey Toney, Clint Silver, Cassandra Garland, Jeb Silver, Shaylie Garland, Megan Singleton, great-great-grandchildren: Waylon Silver, Viktor Toney, and Isaiah Singleton, also surviving are two sisters: Sally Mooney of Johnson City, TN, and Mae Silver (Don) of Green Mountain, NC, and two brothers: George Teague of Finksburg, MD, and Brad Teague of Johnson City, TN, and a lot of special friends.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:00PM in Milligan Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Street and Reverend Roy Yelton officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will be Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11:00AM at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Jonesborough, TN.
Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Francis family.