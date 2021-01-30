Hylda Maryon Young Smith, 96, passed on peacefully on Monday, January 26, 2021, at Cornerstone Village. Hylda was born on October 28, 1924, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Louis Young and Nancy Melva Garrett Young of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Hylda was preceded in death by her husband, Frank S. Smith, and son, Walter Preston Smith.
She is survived by three children; Nancy Ross (Calvin) of Johnson City, TN, Garry Smith (Beth) of Piney Flats, TN, and Jackie Weaver (Cy) of Bumpass, VA, 12 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren. Hylda was a homemaker and a gracious hostess to many. She was a teacher and choir director for children, youth, and adults and served with her husband in ministries for 44 years in Indiana, Illinois, and at Grandview Christian Church in Johnson City. Throughout her adult life she was active in the missionary, benevolent, educational, and worship programs of the church. She worked as assistant to the librarian at Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan University. She served as a volunteer guide at Rocky Mount Historical Museum in Piney Flats. She also served as president of Friends of the Library, Thomas Memorial Public Library, Bluff City, TN.
A memorial service will be considered at a safer time.
Hylda's family is deeply grateful to the staff at Cornerstone Village who served her so tenderly while she lived there. Hylda and Frank had a special love for pastor Enoch and Dr. Lydia Nyador, missionaries in their native Ghana. Gifts in Hylda's memory may be made the the Nyadors by sending the gift to Grandview Christian Church, 300 University Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604, and designating it for the Nyadors.