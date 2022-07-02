BUDA, TX - Hugh S. Clark, 83, passed away to be with the Lord on June 25th, 2022 with family by his side in his son’s home in Buda, TX.
He was born in Johnson City, TN on October 6th, 1938 to George and Ethel Clark.
Hugh was truly a ‘Jack of all Trades’. In the workforce he was a plumber, electrician, woodworker, carpenter, painter, apartment manager, and videographer.
Hugh was married to Phyllis A. Clark (Steadings) for 53 years. They first lived in Johnson City, TN before moving to California for 24 years. In 1994 they made their home in Austin, TX where they were active members of the Westoak Woods Baptist Church.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Phyllis Clark; his sons, Sid Clark and wife Michele; Roger Clark and wife Judy; Harold Clark and wife Andrea; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughters Jan Clark and Lisa Clark.