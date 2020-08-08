TELFORD - Hugh Harlow “Fritz” Morris, age 84, Telford, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Lakebridge Healthcare Center.
Mr. Morris was born in Ames, Iowa, son of the late Louis and Bernice Morris. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Darlene Beach and Louise Mattingly and a brother, Jack Morris.
Fritz proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard including an assignment in Greece aboard a Voice of America ship.
He was educated at Drake University and the University of Southern Mississippi.
Mr. Morris was a retired middle school teacher and coach.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Phyllis Morris; sons and daughters-in-laws, Shon and Jennifer Morris, and Michael and Giannine Morris; grandchildren, Angeline Morris and Thomas Morris.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life for Fritz will be held at 3:00 PM with Minister Byron Paddock and Minister Leon Dutka officiating.
Inurnment will follow the service at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Highland Church of Christ Building Fund, 485 Highland Church Road, Johnson City, TN 37615.
