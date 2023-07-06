Hugh F. "Tee" Anderson Jul 6, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hugh F. "Tee" Anderson departed this life Wednesday July 5, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete. Professional service provided by Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013 Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Golf Recommended for you Latest News Johnson City Public Library's Tennessee Room focuses on early East Tennessee history Two Tusculum students, one alum, participating in excavation at Tel Lachish in Israel May was the top month for building permits in Washington County Carter County Car Club Car Show will be held this Saturday in Downtown Elizabethton Foot race, live music, ice cream themes headline July's First Friday in Elizabethton Modern Woodmen donate $2,500 to ARM ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.