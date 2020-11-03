ROAN MOUNTAIN - Hugh Culbert Ballard, 78, of Roan Mountain, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Life Care of Banner Elk, North Carolina. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late William Estel & Dora Culbert Ballard. He had served in the Tennessee National Guard. Mr. Ballard owned Ballard’s Custom Cabinets. He was of the Baptist Faith. He loved to fish ,hunt and garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Willard “Shorty” Ballard, a sister: Christine Ballard and a brother-in-law: Jerry Elliott.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years: Barbara Arnold Ballard. Together they had two children: Melissa Ballard Long ,(Jeff King) and Joseph Paul Ballard. Four Grandchildren: Tylor Ballard, (Haley), Sydney Long, Jaydon Holtsclaw and Seth Holtsclaw. Two Great Grandsons: Ryder Ballard and Brycen Johnson. His Sisters: Judy Elliott, Patsy Ballard and Margaret (Rev. Jerry) Cornett. His Brother: Mack (Corine) Ballard, Sister-in-law: Lynn Ballard. Several nieces, nephews, extended family and lifelong friends.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Captain Nelson Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Cornett officiating. Music will be provided with love by Keith Elliott and Greg Odom. Active Pallbearers will be Tylor Ballard, Seth Holtsclaw, John Holtsclaw, Jaydon Holtsclaw, Johnny Elliott and Scotty Cornett. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Paul Dean Smith, Jerry Cochran, Larry Sullivan, Dick Johnson, John Dickenson, Rick Arnold and George Collins. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Toby and Amber Guinn, the staff of Life Care of Banner Elk, NC and the Staff of Cannon Memorial Hospital. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Ballard family