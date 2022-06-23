KINGSPORT - Hugh A. Coffman, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 after an extended illness.
Graveside funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. at East Tennessee Cemetery on Saturday, June 25, 2022 with Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating along with Andrew Coffman worshiping in song. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Drew Coffman, Steve Coffman, Mike Fields, Darrell Coffman, and Edward Coffman.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Hugh’s memory to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home at https://tennesseechildren.org.
