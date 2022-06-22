KINGSPORT - Hugh A. Coffman, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 after an extended illness.
Hugh was born on July 14, 1938, in Kingsport, TN. He graduated from Holston Institute and received a B.S. degree from East Tennessee State University. Hugh began a teaching career with Kingsport City Schools at John Sevier Junior High. After marrying the love of his life, Jo Ann Coffman, he began a 40-year career as a claims adjuster with State Farm Insurance.
He was a devoted deacon and an active member of his church, Beulah Baptist, where he enjoyed serving the Lord by working with the shut-in ministry as well as devoting numerous hours of service to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home. In his retirement he loved traveling locally, fishing, gardening, and enjoying time with his family and friends.
Hugh was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Coffman; parents, George James and Ora Mae (Ford) Coffman; brothers, Daniel Edward Coffman, Sr. and Carl William Coffman; sister-in-law, Jean Coffman; and brother-in-law, Eugene Parker. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Katie Coffman; brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Wilma Coffman; sister, Marie Parker; nephew, Edward Coffman and wife, Judy; nephew, Steve Coffman and wife, Linda; niece, Cathy Huckaby and husband, David “Huck”; niece, Ruth Fields and husband, Mike; nephew, Darrell Coffman and wife, Jill; nephew, Andrew Coffman and wife, Erin; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special “fur grandbaby”, Louie.
He will be greatly missed by a host of friends. A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers and staff of Asbury Place Kingsport Baysmont House who cared for and loved him for the last three years. Also, thank you to the hospice nurses and chaplain from Amedisys for their care and comfort in these last months.
Graveside funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. at East Tennessee Cemetery on Saturday, June 25, 2022 with Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating along with Andrew Coffman worshiping in song. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Drew Coffman, Steve Coffman, Mike Fields, Darrell Coffman, and Edward Coffman.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Hugh’s memory to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home at https://tennesseechildren.org.
