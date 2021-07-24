Hueston Turner Fortner, Jr., age 89, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Originally from Gulfport, MS, he graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1956, and a Master of Social Studies in 1966. He served twice in the Korean War.
Surviving children are Hueston Gilmore Fortner and Samantha Fortner Snyder.
A graveside committal service for Hueston Turner Fortner, Jr. will be conducted at 1 pm Monday, July 26, 2021, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery’s new annex by 12:50 pm Monday.
