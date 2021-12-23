ELIZABETHTON - Hubert Ray Brummitt, 84, Elizabethton went to his Heavenly Home, Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Hubert was born in Elizabethton to the late Floyd Brummitt, Sr. and Myrtle Lyons Brummitt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd Brummitt, Jr., and James Brummitt and sisters: Josephine Brummitt, Clara Greene, Jeanette Rose, Thelma Miller and Hazel Head. Hubert was a member of Green Mountain Free Will Baptist Church where he attended most of his life. He loved to sing in church.
He was a former logger and he worked at Harris Tarkett until his retirement. He loved to work with wood and he enjoyed working in his garden and he loved family get togethers.
Survivors include his son: Tommy Ray Brummitt, Sisters: Wanda (Sue) Lyons and Marie Davis and husband Ronnie. His special nieces: Janice Clark and Shirlene Odom and his special great niece: Jamie Lee Clark, whom he adored. Several other nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday December 27, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Danny Osborne and Rev. Dexter Brummitt officiating. Interment will follow in the Lyons Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be: Jamie Lee Clark, Wyatt Phipps, Jamie Clark, Tommy Brummitt, Sonny Miller and Wayne Davis. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Sycamore Springs Senior Living Staff for the excellent care, love and support Hubert received while there. Also special thanks to his Physical Therapist, Charles Hollowell for always going above and beyond his duty to provide his care throughout the years. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Brummitt family.