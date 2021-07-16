Hubert Johnny Ottinger passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 15th 2021. Johnny was a long-time resident at Agape nursing home. He was a sweet man who always had a smile on his face and an occasional trick up his sleeve for the nurses.
Johnny worked for many years in the Johnson City School Systems as a custodian and retired in 2002 after the passing of his wife, Cathy Ottinger. Johnny was a man of faith and lived his life serving others. He was a life-long member at the Johnson City Seventh Day Adventist Church where he served as a deacon for many years.
Johnny never met a stranger and had a smile for everyone he met. In his free time, Johnny loved going to auctions and finding trinkets and treasures for his family. He loved to brighten the lives of others by gifting them with one of his special finds. He was loved and adored by all who knew him.
Johnny was a Nascar fan. Sunday was his day to spend time with the family and watch the races. He loved a nice meal, a good race, and a long nap in his recliner. Johnny will be missed but never forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Nelson Ottinger in 2002; his parents, Earl and Opal Murray Ottinger; a sister, Jearel Dale and a brother, Lester Gene Ottinger.
Survivors include three children, Kim Wickerham and husband, Todd of Matthews, NC, Dallas Jimmy Johnson of Jonesborough and Terry Johnson and wife, Charity of Elizabethton; nieces and nephews, Troy Dale and wife, Rachel, Lisa Leonard and husband, Robert, Tony Ottinger, Lisa Parker and husband, Mark and Dawn Covad; grandchildren, Cathryn, Holden and Chase Wickerham, Isaac, Elizabeth, Lily and Zeke Johnson; also several great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Johnny will be conducted at 1:30 PM Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Eden-Greenwood Cemetery, 1620 Mill Springs Road, Jonesborough with Pastor Rob Lechner officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. For those attending you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:20 PM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Ottinger family. 423-928-2245