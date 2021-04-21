FLAG POND - Hoy W. Tipton, age 94, Flag Pond, passed away Wednesday April 21, 2021 at Center on Aging. He was lifelong resident of Flag Pond and a son of the late Jasper and Bonnie Cutshall Tipton.
Hoy was a member of Sweetwater Church of God and attended as long as his health permitted. He retired from farming after his health declined.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-six years, Ina Lee Slivers Tipton on July 16, 2016; one grandson, Joseph Williams, one brother: Wayne Tipton; two sisters, Kathryn Rice and Ollie Black; brother-in-law, Offie Silvers; sister-in-law, Jean Tipton.
Hoy leaves behind to cherish his memory, one daughter, Polly Woodward and husband, Ray of Erwin; three brothers: Vernon Tipton of Greeneville, Dallas Tipton of WV, Blake Tipton of Erwin; one sister: Eileen Silvers of Flag Pond; one grandson, Ashley Woodward; two great grandchildren: Abigail Woodward and Carson Woodward; two brothers-in-law, Edgar Rice of Flag Pond, J. B. Silvers and wife, Millie of Burnsville, NC; two sisters-in-law: Vernie Briggs of Erwin, Velva Sparks and husband, Freeman of Erwin; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. Kevin Laws will officiate. Pallbearers will be Ashley Woodward, Carson Woodward, Jack Tipton, Willie Edwards, Isaac Lewis, and Lonnie Harris. Everyone is asked to meet at the Evergreen Mausoleum by 11:55 AM Saturday.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Rev. Kevin Laws, the nurses and staff at Center on Aging and Health and the Unicoi County Hospital for their care and compassion shown to Hoy and the family.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Tipton family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Tipton family. (423) 743-1380.