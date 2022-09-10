Howell Hood Sherrod, Jr., “Hoodie”, took the last flight out on August 12, 2022, with his daughters and family by his side. He was 78 years old.
Born in Johnson City, TN, he was the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Howell Hood Sherrod of Johnson City, TN. He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Sherrod Bajko (George) of Johnson City, TN; Kari Sherrod Wilbanks (Matt) of Mountain Brook, AL; and, Lucy Sherrod of Maryville, TN; his three granddaughters, Lawson Phillips, Sherrod Wilbanks, and Harper Wilbanks; his brothers, Edgar Sherrod (Lynn) of Johnson City, TN and Bill Sherrod (Diana) of Cross Junction, VA, as well as many other extended family and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Sherrod Rader and her husband, Kenny, of Knoxville, TN.
It is impossible to encompass the impact Howell had on so many because, truthfully, no one ever knows the full reach of their deeds. As an attorney, Howell helped a multitude of clients and he was instrumental in starting the local branch of Legal Aid of East Tennessee. He also had the honor of arguing two cases in front of the United States Supreme Court. These cases are still studied in law schools across the country today to teach aspiring attorneys.
In addition to a legal career that spanned four decades, Howell was a staunch proponent of education. He had a true love of learning and always encouraged others to keep expanding beyond what they thought they knew. Howell viewed education as the ultimate pathway of opportunity. He was continually expanding his own knowledge by living life to the fullest. Whether collecting spores on the Great Barrier Reef or counting black bears in the Smoky Mountains, Howell was always seeking ways to pair the things he loved with opportunities that could be used to educate future generations.
More than anything, supporting his community and the local businesses was at the essence of who he was. Howell strongly believed that if you could help someone, then you should; that one should contribute to the place they called home. Howell didn’t want you to just donate money to the Community Theater, he wanted you to show up for the play!
A fervent seeker of knowledge with a profound love of life, Howell had a brilliant mind and a keen sense of humor. He wasn’t perfect, but he owned every imperfection and the lessons learned. His daughters and friends will miss him dearly.
Howell’s final act of service was donating his body to the Quillen College of Medicine. He wanted to assist future physicians advance their education and, hopefully, help generations to come, thus combining his love of education and community.
All are invited as we gather to celebrate Howell overlooking one of his favorite places, downtown Johnson City. Please join us at The Gallery, 601 Spring St #102 on Friday, September 16th from 5:00-7:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness and support local businesses. He would have liked that a lot.
