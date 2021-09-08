LIMESTONE - Howard William Eastep, 74, of the Limestone Community, passed away on September 6, 2021 at his home after a brief illness. He was born to the late Ralph and Helen (Ward) Eastep on February 25, 1947.
Howard was of the Baptist Faith. He was a retired Brick Mason. Howard enjoyed working in his gardening, mowing his yard, and staying busy working on small engines. Howard will certainly be remember for his humor, there was never a dull moment when he was around. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.
In addition to his parents Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Eastep; infant grandson, Holden Lee Thomas; great-grandson, Holden Lee Thomas; brothers, Gary Eastep and David Eastep; sister-in-laws, Carolyn Eastep, Sandra Eastep; and the mother of his children, Brenda Morgan Eastep.
Survivors include his daughter, Michelle Eastep Postell; sons, Eddie Eastep (Jamie), Landon Eastep (Chelsea); grandchildren, Scott Thomas (Donna), Travis Haney (Danielle), Terran Haney (Danya), Ashleigh Miller, Cheyenne Eastep and fiancé Shane, Jayden Eastep; great-granddaughter, Savannah Thomas; sister, Emily Jones (Eddie); brothers, Sammie Eastep (Arleen), Charles Eastep (Peggy); special friend and caretaker, Candice Johnson; along with several others nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Eastep family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Fall Branch, 169 Judge Baines Rd. Fall Branch, TN 37656 from 5 pm – 7 pm. On Saturday, September 11, 2021 the Eastep family will honor Howard’s life with a Graveside Service at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery at 2 pm with Rev. Harold Morelock officiating. Scott Thomas, Travis Haney, Mickey Jones, Michael Eastep, Dustin Eastep, and Robbie Eastep will serve as pallbearers. Everyone who wishes to attend the Graveside Service is asked to meet at Cornerstone Fellowship at 1pm on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
