JOHNSON CITY - Howard Edward Patrick, 59, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at his residence in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Howard was a long- time member of Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church.
Howard was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Bentley Patrick.
Howard is survived by his father, Jack Patrick; brother, James (Stacey) Patrick; and two nieces, Ella and Ava Patrick.
There will be no public services at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601 is serving the family. 423-282-1521