ERWIN - Howard Dean Bogart, age 93, Erwin, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a life-long resident of Unicoi County and a son of the late William and Bessie Whaley Bogart.
Howard graduated from Unicoi County High School in 1945 and immediately joined the US Army where he proudly served his country in WWII. He was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.
Howard was retired from the USPS after forty years as a rural route mail carrier. He was a member of First Christian Church where he served as deacon for many years. Howard was involved with various committees with the church. He enjoyed helping with the Erwin Little League and the UCHS Baseball Team. Howard was highly active throughout the community volunteering and helping others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Nancy Keesecker Bogart on February 11, 2013; his brother, Charlie Bogart.
Howard leaves behind to cherish his memory, one son; Chris Bogart and wife, Keri; two grandchildren: Reid Bogart and Isabella Bogart; several nieces, nephews, and numerous friends also survive.
Family and friends are invited to view and sign the register from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in the Evergreen Cemetery. Dr. Todd Edmondson will officiate. Military Honors will be rendered by the Carter County Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray White and his McDonalds Breakfast Club.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Howard Bogart to: First Christian Church 307 S Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650.
