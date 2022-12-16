ELIZABETHTON - Howard Dale Wellborn, 63, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. A native of Carter County he was born June 12, 1959 to the late Howard Thomas and Grace Estep Wellborn. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served for three years. Then he enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard 776th and then deployed to the Gulf War. He retired as a Security Guard. Howard was an officer in the Moose Lodge. He loved sports, racing, football and baseball. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include his wife: Rebecca Niles Wellborn. Two Stepchildren: Charlett Coffey and Robert J. Coffey. Eight Grandchildren including a special grandson Dylan Ray, One Great-Grandson. One Sister: Robin Herman and husband Paul. His special Nieces: Chelsea Peters and Cara Boulanger, One Great-Nephew: Raylan Boulanger and several cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service and Interment will be at a later date at Mountain Home National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home prior to the service. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of ICU Unit, VA Hospital for the excellent care he received. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elizabethton Animal Shelter, 253 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643 or to the funeral home to help defer costs. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Wellborn family.