ELIZABETHTON - Howard Dale Wellborn, 63, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. A native of Carter County he was born June 12, 1959 to the late Howard Thomas and Grace Estep Wellborn. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served for three years. Then he enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard 776th and then deployed to the Gulf War. He retired as a Security Guard. Howard was an officer in the Moose Lodge. He loved sports, racing, football and baseball. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife: Rebecca Niles Wellborn. Two Stepchildren: Charlett Coffey and Robert J. Coffey. Eight Grandchildren including a special grandson Dylan Ray, One Great-Grandson. One Sister: Robin Herman and husband Paul. His special Nieces: Chelsea Peters and Cara Boulanger, One Great-Nephew: Raylan Boulanger and several cousins.

Trending Recipe Video