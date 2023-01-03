JOHNSON CITY - Howard Bowman, 93, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Howard was born in Piney Flats in 1929 to the late Carl and Zella Rose Bowman.
Howard loved working with his hands. Everyone in the neighborhood was always coming to him for help to repair something. He was Mr. Fix It. Upon his retirement he discovered the world of garage sales, along with his brother Lester. Howard became known in the community as “The Rocking Chair Man”, because he sold so many. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Bowman; brothers, Jessie Bowman, Lester Bowman and Paul Bowman.
Survivors include daughters, Susan Thompson, Diane Bowman and special friend Jim Starr; sisters, Kathleen Crosswhite (Bill) of Bristol; Geneva Holloway (Harry) of Piney Flats.
He was also a tiller of the ground. He was a master gardener. He could put any vegetable in the ground and it would grow. He was known for having the best tomatoes. He loved sharing and giving to his family and friends. He loved to go on bus tours. He was proud to say he had been in all 50 states and several foreign countries. Howard was also a great storyteller. He could tell a story that had everyone in the room laughing.
The Bowman family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:00 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023, at New Bethel Cemetery with a service to follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Maggie Rust officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Bowman family.
