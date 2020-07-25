TELFORD - Howard Andrew Turbyfill, Sr.,74, Telford, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020 after a brief illness.
Howard was born a native of Johnson City, and was a son to the late Howard William and Kathleen Johnson Turbyfill.
A retired respiratory therapist, Howard worked at Indian Path Hospital for many years. He enjoyed photography, gatherings with his family and the Tennessee Volunteer Football team. He proudly served in the US Army for three years while stationed in Germany in the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby and Curtis Turbyfill; and sister, Evelyn Conner.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dianne Tipton Turbyfill; two sons, Andy Turbyfill (Katrina) and Bill Turbyfill (Kim); grandchildren Jared Turbyfill (Heather), Ashton Green (Morgan), Emily Turbyfill and Ethan Turbyfill; great-grandson, Emmitt Green; sister, Janie Boggs; sister-in-law Rose Tubyfill; several nieces and nephews.
The family will visit and receive friends from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Gray Church of God, 387 Gray Station Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659 with Bishop Richard Thompson. There will be a private inurnment in Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date.
Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions the family requests that you bring and wear a mask at the church.
The family requests that there be no flowers sent. In-lieu-of flowers, donations or memorials can be made to the Gray Church of God at PO Box 8191, Gray, TN 37615.
Woodall-Anderson & Dugger Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Turbyfill family. (928-2245)