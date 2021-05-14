JOHNSON CITY - Houston “Beau” Alford, 75, Johnson City, passed away, Thursday, May 13, 2021, with his family by his side, followed by a brief illness.
Beau was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was a son of the late William “Bill” and Alice O’Veda Pearce Alford.
Beau attended Freewill Baptist Church. He had the gift of music, being an incredible musician and vocalist, playing in: “The Bob Lewis Band” and “The Brother Buford Band.” He loved listening to old records like Elvis, and playing his keyboard. Beau was also a wonderful cook, known for his beef stew. When his children were young his house was always the place to come for dinner time. Everyone enjoyed his music, cooking, quick wit and humor.
Beau adored his family which included 5 children and 8 grandchildren. He always said, “Nothing was more important than family.” His family will honor this loving sentiment by continuing to gather even after moving in different directions.
In addition to his parents, Beau was preceded in death by his siblings, Billy Alford, Betty Hyder and Judy Keene.
Those left to carry on his legacy are his amazing children, Amy Alford Taylor (Chris) of Murfreesboro, John Seehorn (Misty) of Johnson City, Kasey Alford Thomas (Terry) of Lexington, KY, Jessica Alford Haynes (Scott Kologiski) of St. Petersburg, FL, Beau Alford (Kristen) of Nashville; grandchildren, Will, Riley, Marlee, Bodhi, Anne-Marie, Clara, Andrew, and Banks; sisters, Coby Ingram of Johnson City, Teresa Piercy of Chucky; he was adored as an uncle, cousin and friend.
The family will gather for a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. in Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Pastor Kenneth Grindstaff, officiating. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 a.m.
The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home.
Following the service, the family welcomes everyone to gather at the home of Teresa Piercy at 104 Lora Henley Rd. Chucky, TN 37641.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made in Beau’s name to the Science Hill High School Music Program, 1509 John Exum Pkwy. Johnson City, TN 37604.
