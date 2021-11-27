ERWIN - Horace Mack Stockton, age 94, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at his home. A native of Flag Pond, Horace is a son of the late Hubert Mack and Mindy Jane (Tipton) Stockton. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served in the Korean War. When he wasn’t working as an Electrical Contractor, he enjoyed Beekeeping. In addition to his parents, Horace is preceded in death by his first wife: Betty Jane Stockton; step-son: James Larry Furchess; son: Robert Gray Stockton; great-grandson: Aiden Patrick Turner; brothers: Clarence Stockton, Claude Stockton and Blaine Stockton; and sister: Rellie Silvers.
Horace Mack Stockton has left behind to cherish his memory: wife: Reva (Lyle) Stockton; brother: Carter Stockton; son: Steve Stockton and wife, Gail; daughter: Abbie Jill McCurry and husband, Jeff; step-sons: Steve Edwards and wife, Brenda and Tim Edwards and wife, Debbie; granddaughters: Misty Caish and Shannon Turner; grandson: Justin Luke McCurry; great-grandchildren: Dylan, Kirstin and Cayson; Step-grandchildren: Brandi, Jennifer, TJ and Kelly; step-great-grandchildren: Ainsley, Eli, Bo, Hudson and Ireland.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Horace Mack Stockton in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, November 29, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Rice and Reverend Art Gibson will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Justin Luke McCurry and Shannon Turner. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Monday and continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 am on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be Larry Norris, David Step, Everett Tipton, Howard Hoilman, Tim Edwards and Steve Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Fishery Community Church, 501 Fishery Community Church Road, Erwin, TN 37650; or to the charity of your choice.
