JOHNSON CITY - Horace G. “Glenn” Smith, age 89, formerly of Bybee, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at his home in Johnson City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben & Lula Smith, siblings, Lucille, R.A., Melvin, Elizabeth, Bessie, & Robert.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Smith; grandchildren, David Caldwell, Robby Perry, & Courtney Perry; great-grandchildren, Quintez, Lincoln, Layla, Roman, & Braylon; and special niece, Karen Williamson; as well as several other friends and extended family members.
A funeral service will be held at 7PM Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5PM to 7PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the charity of your choice.
