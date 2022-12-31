ERWIN - Hoover Wilson, age 94, Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at NHC of Johnson City. He was born on November 25, 1928 to the late Thomas Austin and Nola McIntosh Wilson.

Hoover was a native of Bee Log, North Carolina but had lived most of his life in Erwin. He retired from Levi Strass where he was factory manager. Hoover attended Erwin Church of Christ.