ERWIN - Hoover Wilson, age 94, Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at NHC of Johnson City. He was born on November 25, 1928 to the late Thomas Austin and Nola McIntosh Wilson.
Hoover was a native of Bee Log, North Carolina but had lived most of his life in Erwin. He retired from Levi Strass where he was factory manager. Hoover attended Erwin Church of Christ.
Hoover loved working on his land and being on his tractor. He enjoyed traveling.
In addition to his parents, Hoover was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Pauline Wilson in 2005; one son Thomas Hurley Wilson in 2015; three brothers: Clarence, Hurley, and Harry Wilson; two sisters: Trula Ramsey and Milan Higgins; two sons-in-law: Kenneth Adkins and Roy Prater.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, two daughters: Linda Adkins and Dorothy Prater; one brother, Ford Wilson and wife Shirley; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Hoover’s family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Jeff Winters will officiate at the 1:00 p.m. funeral service. Committal will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Phil Erwin, Daniel Coggins, along with other family and friends will serve as pallbearers.