ELIZABETHTON - Hettie L. Ritchie Lyons Beasley, age 72, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Sycamore Springs Assisted Living Community in Elizabethton. Hettie was born in Elizabethton to the late Fredrick and Bonnie Kate Miller Ritchie. In addition to her parents, Hettie was also preceded in death by her first husband, Darrel E. Lyons; her second husband, Don M. Beasley; two brothers, Fred Ritchie and Samuel Ritchie; a sister, Emogene Hilton; a half-brother, George Ritchie; and her step sons, Eddie Lyons, Greg Lyons and Howard Lyons.
Hettie retired from Carter County Bank after 39 years of service, before that she had worked at Elizabethton City Hall for 2 years. Hettie was a member of Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed housekeeping and family time.
Those left to cherish Hettie’s memory include her daughter, Stephanie Jeter (Andy Duckworth) of Lexington, Kentucky; her son, Tommy D. Lyons (Tonya) of Elizabethton; six grandchildren, Katie Lyons Canter, Whitney Lyons Jaynes, Dylan Lyons, Victor Mallare, Cheyenne Lunceford and Kaya Mounts; several great grandchildren; and her step daughters, Mary Beth Beasley, Cindy Lyons and Pamela McKinney; and her step sons, Phil Lyons and Tony Lyons.
A service to honor the life of Hettie L. Ritchie Lyons Beasley will be conducted at 6:30 PM on Monday, November 1, 2021 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Chris Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Annex), 215 Heroes Drive. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Tuesday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Grace Baptist Church, 1114 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in memory of Hettie.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Beasley family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.