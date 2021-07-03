ELIZABETHTON - Hester “Bill” Layne, age 90, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Bill was born in Wheelwright, Kentucky to the late Morris and Mary L. Garrett Thornsbury. In addition to her parents, Bill was also preceded in death by her husband, Hubert C. Layne; three infant siblings; three sisters, Myrtle Jo Potter, Lillian Blackburn and Ida Rose Ross; five brothers, Russell Thornsbury, Ralph “Hack” Thornsbury, Jimmy Thornsbury, George Thornsbury and Everett Thornsbury; and a son-in-law, Sonny Bowling.
Bill was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and loved cooking, having people over to eat with her, being with children and her family. Bill also enjoyed music- she was her family’s biggest fan at their musical performances. Above all, she was very very proud of her family.
Those left to cherish her many wonderful memories include a son, Herbert Layne, of Elizabethton; two daughters, Serena Little and husband Michael, of Johnson City and Rodena Bowling, of Elizabethton; three grandchildren, Jessica Fitzgerald and husband Lucais, of Elizabethton, Lisa Wilson and husband Dustin, of Johnson City and Garrett Bowling, of Elizabethton; two great granddaughters, Victoria Grace Fitzgerald, of Elizabethton and Leah Kinsley Wilson, of Johnson City; a great grandson, Liam Michael Dewitt Fitzgerald, of Elizabethton and coming soon, Laney Grey Wilson; and one brother, Gary Thornsbury, of Indiana. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Hester “Bill” Layne will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Travis Biller officiating. A eulogy will be provided by Mr. Barry Potter. Music will be under the direction of Jerry Barnett, Barry and Marla Potter, Bill & Dottie Potter and Dustin Wilson. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Tuesday or at the residence at other times.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Barry Potter, Billy Potter, Garrett Bowling, Michael Little, Herbert Layne, Dustin Wilson and Lucais Fitzgerald. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Grosserode, Steve Kerley, Ed Jones, Dean Boggs and Steve Blalock. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Wednesday to go in procession.
The family wishes to thank Kelli Brevoort, Carol, Hanna, Lexi, Melisa, Shirley, Chrystal, Paige, Ashley and Chris Hughes – all from Amedysis Hospice for their love and support. Also, those that called, visited, sent cards, flowers and brought food also, to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Regional Cancer Center of Johnson City.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Layne family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.