HAMPTON - Herman Tolley, 90, Hampton, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital surrounded by his loving family. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Charlie & Lockie Hilmon Tolley. Herman was a graduate of Cloudland High School. He was a US Army Veteran and had also worked at Brown’s Supermarket in Hampton for many years. He was a Master Gardner and loved to give things out of the garden away. In earlier years he attended Little Doe Free Will Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Shonette Cutlip Tolley who passed away July 24, 2016; by a granddaughter: Amber Shaw Calhoun; and also 10 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his children: Keith (Wendy Hill), Patty (Garry Smith), and Leon (Rebecca). His grandchildren: Tracy (Jeff) Guy, Mitchell (Maggie), R.J. and Ezra Tolley and Sarah Hill, His great-grandchildren: Lane and Timber Shaw and Jeffrey, River, and Rudy Guy, a loving sister: Shirl Davis and several nieces and nephews. He was blessed with more friends that can be named whom he loved dearly.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Rittertown Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Richard Stout officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Chapel Thursday prior to the graveside service. A special thank you is given to the staff at Life Care Center of Elizabethton, the nurses and Doctors at Sycamore Shoals ER and 3rd floor and Ballad Hospice for their love and care given during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cemetery Care and Maintenance Fund at Rittertown Baptist Church, 822 Rittertown Road, Hampton, Tenn. 37658. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorailfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Tolley family.