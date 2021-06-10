PINEY FLATS - Herman S. Smith, 96, of Piney Flats, TN passed away on June 6, 2021. Born in Selma, California, son of the late James Edward and Laura Feathers Smith.
He was a member of Poplar Ridge Christian Church. Herman loved his church, family and friends. He was blind for many years, but loved to work in his shop and travel, especially to see his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Loretta Smith in 2019; three brothers, Lavern, Ernest and James Smith; two sisters, Gladys Smith and Dorothy Crosswhite.
Those left to cherish his memory include three sons, Chip Smith of Piney Flats, TN, Jeffrey Smith of Spring Hill, TN and Tony Smith of Jessup, MD; four grandchildren, Timothy and Emily Smith (Ryan), Anastasia and Joshua Smith; three great grandchildren, Rachel, Madison and Charlie; three sisters, Alice Smith of Huntsville, AL, Louise High of Louisville, KY and Beulah Smith of Gray, TN and several nieces and nephews.
He touched many lives and loved to sing and listen to Gospel music.
A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00 am in the Poplar Ridge Christian Church Cemetery under the direction of Mr. Evan Wolfe. Family and friends are asked to assemble by 9:50am at 206 Poplar Ridge Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686.
