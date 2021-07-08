John 3-16
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
HAMPTON - Herman Ray Deloach, 80, Hampton, Tn. went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday July 7, 2021 at his home. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Bill & Lottie Byrd Deloach. Herman was a 1960 graduate of Hampton High School. He was preceded in death by his wife Dottie Deloach and brothers, Eddie & Emmit and sister: Phyllis Deloach. He attended Friendship Free Will Baptist Church. He worked as a pipe fitter for 35 years at Beaunit Fibers & North American Rayon Corporation. He served his country in the US Army two years active and four years in the Reserve. Herman enjoyed working in his yard and outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He was always Mr. fixit coming up with unique engineering skills. He was from the old school and loved the Lord and his family. He was a wonderful father & great provider.
Those left to cherish his memories include his children: Ray & wife Sherry Deloach and Anett & husband Greg Miller & Grandson: Brody Deloach, sister-in-law: Kathy Deloach, two special nieces: Holly & Kelly, several cousins and friends also survive.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Danny Osborne and Rev. Jeff McKinney officiating. Interment will follow in the Deloach Cemetery. Music will be provided by Friendship Free Will Baptist Church Singers and Sally McKinney. Active Pallbearers: Ray Deloach, Brody Deloach, Greg Miller, Stacy Street, Charlie Miller, and Jamey Reynolds. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Randy Blevins, Ray Greene, JD Calhoun, Shon Bowery, Dean Dykes and all brothers and sisters in Christ and former Co-Workers. In lieu of flowers make donations to Friendship Free Will Baptist Church, 472 Highway 321, Hampton, Tenn. 37658. We would like to thank all the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their care during Herman’s illness. Military Honors will be provided by V.F.W. Post 2108. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service hour. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
