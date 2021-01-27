JOHNSON CITY - Herman Pat Crain, 72, of Johnson City, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at his residence.
Pat lived most of his life in Johnson City. He was the son of the late Herman W. and Sarah Elizabeth Norman.
Pat liked to tinker around with things, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Crain; son, Timothy Ray Crain; two sisters, Donna Kelly and Norma Tester.
Survivors include one son, Chris “Frog” Crain; four sisters, Joan Crain, Debbie Wilson, Rita Miller and Shelia Tester; two brothers, Roger Crain and Gary Crain; four grandchildren, Laura Crain, Amber Crain, Amber Strasburg and Aaron Crain; one great-grandchild, Zoey Strasburg; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Herman Pat Crain will have a private funeral service on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services with Rev. Steve Wilson officiating. An entombment service will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID-19 guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Crain family during this difficult time.