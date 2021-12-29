ELIZABETHTON - Herman Lee Colbaugh, 94, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home after a brief illness. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Riley Fred & Mary Smith Colbaugh. He was preceded in death by his wife Wilma Harmon Colbaugh, son: Roderick Colbaugh, Sister: Selma Parlier, and brothers: Harry, Freddie and Eugene Colbaugh. Herman was a member of Mtn. View Church of Christ. He was retired from Atmos Energy.
Survivors include his son: Doug (Karen) Colbaugh. His Grandchildren: Jessica (Danny) Lewis, Greeneville, Tn., Amanda (Richard) Eller, Laurel Bloomery, Tn., Justin (Brittany) Colbaugh, Elizabethton, Cory (Keely) Colbaugh, Watauga Flats. Great Grandsons: Calen, Jackson, Gideon and Brennan Lewis, Gunnar Eller and Hudson Colbaugh. Great Granddaughter: Riley Lewis. Two special nieces, Vicki Colbaugh, Elizabethton and Carrie Morris, Lexington, NC.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 in the Emmert Cemetery with Pastor Clarence Cannon officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Monday will be; Doug Colbaugh, Justin Colbaugh, Danny Lewis, Calen Lewis, Jackson Lewis, Gideon Lewis, Brennan Lewis, Richard Eller, Gunnar Eller, Rick Colbaugh and Grant Colbaugh. His special friends: Judy & Victor Deloach and Gene Oaks. The family would like to expres a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home, Amedisys Hospice, also a special “Thank You” to Megan Renfro and Jerry Brown. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Condolences may be sent to the family at web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Colbaugh Family.