JOHNSON CITY - Herman Kyle Cox, age 84, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was carried by the angels into Heaven on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Carter County, Tennessee, a son of the late William “Bill” Cox and Dicie Blevins Cox. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two infant brothers, W.C. and Jackie Cox; two sisters, Mary Cox and Ruby Sweet and husband Percy; and two brothers, Jim and Jerry Cox.
Herman was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and Columbia Technical Institute. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Herman was a member of Skyline Heights Baptist Church. He loved his church, his family and enjoyed working for the Lord. He was constantly trying to help anyone in need. He enjoyed trout fishing, woodcarving such as walking sticks, and monkeys out of peach seeds. Herman was very artistic and was passionate about Native American Artifacts. He was a member of an Amateur Archelogy Club. He had a great collection of artifacts, he collected himself.
Mr. Cox is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn Cox; two sons, Wayne Cox and Tommy Alan Cox and wife Karma; two grandchildren, Dr. Adam C. Cox and wife Jordan, and Maverick A. and Rosie; one great grandchild, Thomas Leo Cox; one brother, Luther Cox and wife Nancy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Committal Service and Interment will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00AM in the Garden of the Last Supper at Roselawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Donald Page officiating. Pallbearers will be his nephews.
The would like to express their thanks to Minister Shelby Green, and Avalon Hospice especially Brooks and Pandora for all their love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Skyline Heights Baptist Church, 1601 Skyline Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604, or to the local animal shelter of choice.
