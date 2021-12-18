UNICOI - Herman J. Radford, 93, Unicoi, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Herman was a native of Isaban, WV, and since moving to Tennessee as a teenager, had lived most of his life in the Marbleton Community.
He was a son of the late Herbert Elmo Radford and Anna Miller Radford Prater.
Herman was a Korean War Army veteran.
He was employed with Sperry Univac for several years, then with Raytheon for fifteen years, retiring in 1990.
Herman was a member of Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member and past Master of the Watauga Masonic Lodge #622 F&AM. Herman was also a former Scout Master of the Happy Valley Boy Scouts of America Troop 126.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Etta Hughes Radford, in 2009, his daughter, Donna Marie Radford, and his brother, Herbert Radford.
Herman is survived by two sons, Joe Radford and wife Jill, Limestone, Michael Radford and wife Liz, Nashville; his granddaughter, Rachel Radford and husband, Chris Cole, Denver, CO.
The graveside funeral service for Herman will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 10:30 A.M., at Roselawn Memory Gardens, with his nephew, Dr. Alan King, officiating. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Radford family. (928-6111)