I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
Herman “Bud” McKinley Oaks Jr passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Herman was born on February 19, 1943, to the late Susie Strickland and Herman McKinley Oaks. He was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, a graduate of Science Hill High School and attended East Tennessee State University.
Bud was an active member of Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church
He retired from American Red Cross where he delivered blood to regional hospitals for many years.
Bud enjoyed traveling, he and his wife Beth took many long trips to the western US, visiting our National Parks, as well as Europe. Bud loved to hunt, garden, and cook.
Bud is survived by his wife Beth P Oaks; Daughter: Jennifer Oaks; Sister: Sue Speer (Gary), Johnson City; Stepsons: Craig Thompson (Kenny), Jonesborough, Kent Thompson (Laura), Nashville, Scott Thompson (Renee), Limestone; Nieces: Allison Speer Smith (Rick), Ashley Speer Minter (Barry), Debbie H. Ramsey (Frankie), Jonesborough; Nephew: Michael “Mickey” Hopkins, Johnson City; Step Grandchildren: Ian Thompson (Molly), Atlanta, Emil Thompson (Leia), Limestone, Emily Thompson, Baltimore, Spence Thompson (Kaylyn), Limestone; Great Nephews: Tristan Smith and Logan Smith. Special friend: Peggy Burns, Johnson City.
He was proceeded in death by his sister Delores Ann Odom, and nephew William “Randy” Hopkins Jr.
Funeral services for Herman “Bud” Oaks Jr will be conducted at 7 PM, Friday, December 3, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City with Pastor Joel Cook and Pastor Dennis Ford officiating. Friends may come prior to the service from 5 to 7 PM for viewing and to sign the register. Interment at the Monte Vista Memorial Park at 12 Noon Saturday December 4th. The family requests masks be worn.
Pallbearers will be Paul Payne, Rodney Thomas, Scot Hamilton, Logan Smith, Tristan Smith, Ian Thompson, Emil Thompson, Emily Thompson, and Spence Thompson. Honorary pall bearers: Marvin’s Chapel Men’s Club
The family would like to thank the staff at JCMC and Franklin Woods Hospitals for the excellent care Bud received in his last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bud’s name to Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church Backyard Missions or Shriners Hospitals.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171)