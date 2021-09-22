JOHNSON CITY - Herbert “Pete” Atchley, 87, of Johnson City, TN, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Lebanon, MO on January 18, 1934, son of the late Paul and Clara Atchley. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy and spent several years as a corpsman, before marrying his late wife, Lee, and settling in Tennessee. While in service he received the following decorations and citations; National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Navy Occupation Service Medal.
Pete worked at Mountain Home VAMC for more than 30 years as a Respiratory Therapist. After retiring from the VA, he worked at Northside Hospital and then LORS Medical for several years.
He was an active member of Stoney Creek Church of Christ, where he enjoyed worshipping with his church family.
Pete loved spending time with his family, and going on “adventures” with his daughter and son in law, Paula and Keith, and special family friends. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, camping and anything related to spending time with the grandkids and great grandkids.
He is survived by his daughters, Paula (Keith) Hylton and Gloria (Randy) Mathes; grandchildren, Adam (Misty) Hylton, Tabitha (Carl) Justice, Rachel (John) Lewis, Randy Mathes II and Jennifer Smith; great grandchildren, Alex Hylton, Katelyn Justice, Kamden Lewis, Kyler Lewis, Kingston Lewis, Caleb Nienast, Emily Nienast, Joshua Nienast, Celeste Mathes, Dakota Mathes, Serenity Serber, Olivia Mathes, Sophia Mathes, Abigail Smith and Noah Smith.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary “Lee” Atchley, his parents, and his siblings, James F. Atchley and Ima Jean Jones.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00PM with Ministers Chris Casebolt and Eddie Craft officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow in the Garden of the Cross at Monte Vista Memorial Park with military honors to be rendered by the Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 and Navy Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Adam Hylton, Carl Justice, John Lewis, Alex Hylton, Katelyn Justice, Kamden Lewis, Kyler Lewis and Joshua Nienast.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Missy Briggs and Dr. Jason Hatjionnou with Johnson City Internal Medicine, as well as Mary Burchfield with Avalon Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the TriCities School of Preaching, 1162 Hwy 91, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Atchley family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Herbert “Pete” Atchley and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.