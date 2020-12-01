Herbert Hamilton Gathercole Jr., passed away Wednesday evening, November 25, 2020. He was born July 10, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York to Herbert and Louise Fletcher Gathercole. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Nancy Ann Johnson and sister, Marybeth O’Sullivan. Herb proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate aboard the aircraft carrier USS Hornet CV-12. Upon graduation from RCA Electronics School he worked on Apollo mission projects for Gruman Engineering, Long Island, New York. Herb enjoyed the outdoors and flying, but he loved the water also. Leaving his landscape and snow removal business in New York he moved his family to Georgia by way of sailboat. A witty and generous man, Herb had registered to donate his body, but was unable to do so because of covid. A Celebration to honor him will be planned in the future.
He was a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Bristol, Virginia. Our comfort is knowing he had a personal relationship with Jesus. Herb was a loving dad to Daniel (Sharon), Michael and James (Camille); grandpa to Thomas, Jens, Emmitt, Jennifer, Susan, Cheryl and Abigail; great grandpa to Myla; brother to Louise, Jeanine (Bernie), Susan (Jim), Kenneth (Deborah), Robert (Shirley) and Celine (Bill); He also leaves to cherish his memory oh, so many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
The family would like to thank the Center on Aging and Health for his most recent care, and Crown Cypress Assisted Living in the past and Amedisys Hospice Team.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Gathercole Family.