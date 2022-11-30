BLUFF CITY - Herbert C. Plank, Jr. “Herb”, age 71 of Bluff City, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was a beloved father and grandfather. He was the son of the late Herbert “Bud” and Phyllis Cross Plank.

Herb was a graduate of Bluff City High School and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Afterwards Herb worked as a crane operator for over 40 years. He loved riding his Harley with his friends and spending time with his dog, Romey.

