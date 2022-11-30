BLUFF CITY - Herbert C. Plank, Jr. “Herb”, age 71 of Bluff City, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was a beloved father and grandfather. He was the son of the late Herbert “Bud” and Phyllis Cross Plank.
Herb was a graduate of Bluff City High School and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Afterwards Herb worked as a crane operator for over 40 years. He loved riding his Harley with his friends and spending time with his dog, Romey.
Those left to cherish Herb’s memory are his son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Lorie Plank of Bluff City, TN; his grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Wesley and Annie Murray of Hampton, TN; his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Joe Harrington of Bluff City, TN; nephews, Ray and Ryan (Felicia) Harrington; his great-nephews, Rhett and Rex; and his great-niece, Rhemi.
A graveside service to honor Herb’s life will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 2, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section- 53 Memorial Avenue) with Mr. Dwayne Calhoun, minister, officiating. Active pallbearers will Chris Rhyne, Mike Johnson, Warren Pritchard, Wesley Murray, Finn Brown, and Randy Lingerfelt. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 AM on Friday.
The family would like to thank the staff of the James H Quillen VA Medical Center, Quillen Rehab, Johnson City Medical Center and Herb’s friends for their visits, calls and prayers.
