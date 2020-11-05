JOHNSON CITY - With great sorrow, the family of Henry Scott III, 63, of Johnson City, Tenn., announces his unexpected passing into eternal life on Nov. 3, 2020.
Mr. Scott was born in Johnson City, Tenn., and as a young child he traveled the world with his family, as a son of USAF Staff Sgt. Henry Scott Jr., until the family moved to Jonesborough, Tenn., in 1971. Mr. Scott attended David Crockett High School where he excelled athletically in basketball and baseball. Also, in high school he found his passion of working on automobiles.
Mr. Scott was exceptionally good working with his hands and over the years, he became one of the most respected auto mechanics in the Tri-Cities. Through this, he developed many great relationships, working at East Tennessee Foreign Car Service for over 20 years until his health began declining in 1994. Mr. Scott was so knowledgeable and precise that he could diagnose a car with the engine running, making him a trustworthy mechanic whose talents were much in demand.
He was known for his personality that instilled much affection, as well as faith, in his customers and friends. Mr. Scott lived out the scripture from Matthew 5: “Let your light shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in Heaven.”
Many days, you could find Mr. Scott cleaning and working on his red Toyota Celica that he loved dearly, and years later, he bought a blue Toyota Celica that he cherished. He was very fond of these cars.
Mr. Scott enjoyed attending Grace Fellowship Church and handing out the church bulletins to a long line of people who would wait just to talk to and see him.
Versatile in life, he enjoyed listening to music, cologne, playing softball and his collections of hats, toboggans, high school and college shirts and pens. Mr. Scott also was an avid sports fan. When engaging in conversation with others, he would ask them what school they attended and could tell them their high school mascot without hesitation. He was known for complimenting people on the shirts they were wearing that day and when asked Henry why do you do this and he stated it was an ice breaker that he used to start a conversation with them.
There could not be a more caring, selfless, compassionate, hardworking, giving man to demonstrate true love to his entire family and friends. Mr. Scott’s dedication, love and support for his daughter, granddaughter and partner in life, Fran, was admired by many. He was honored to carry on his family legacy and his father and grandfather’s names. When people would call him “Henry Scott,” he would say, “Henry Scott III.”
A true family man of honor, Mr. Scott never looked for praises and was not one to boast, but even in illness, he continued quietly working for those he loved – and will truly be missed by many.
He is survived by one daughter, Shounda Stevenson; one granddaughter, Sydney Stevenson; fiancée, Fran Gaby; siblings Garfield (Alice), Dale, John (Ana), Gale, Diana (Terry), Sandra (James) and Emma (Leo), and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, special friends and extended family.
Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, USAF Staff Sgt. Henry Scott Jr. and Bernardine Scott, and siblings Anthony, Donald, William and Tary.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 8, from 2-5 p.m. at Dillow Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, noon-2 p.m. at Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, with entombment in the Monte Vista mausoleum to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, P.O. Box 98, Jonesborough, TN 37659 in Mr. Scott’s honor.
Condolences may be sent to the Scott family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821