Henry D. Mathes age 77, of the South Central community, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
He was president and owner of Superior Metal Products from 1983-1996. He loved to work on cars and motorcycles. Henry was a member of Liberty FWB Church, He was a faithful member and very involved with Haitian Missionaries. He made several trips to Haiti. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, JoAnn Mathes. One son and daughter-in-law Danny and Leslie Mathes. Grandchildren Danielle and Cadyn Bowman, and Stephanie Mathes. Brother Bill and Velma Mathes. Nephews and nieces, Travis Mathes and Heather and David Markland, Austin Markland, Karen and Ed Ford. Special niece that he thought of as his daughter, LeAnn Dalton. Brother-in-law and his wife, Jeff and Renea Smith. Special friends his Thursday morning breakfast church group, Luke Buchannan, Charlie GeFellers, and Johnny Broyles.
Preceded in death by his parents, Hobart and Bessie Mathes, Sister, Jewel Gulley, Brother, Tommy Mathes. Father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Homer Ray and Lavada Smith. Sister-in-law, Barbara Jean Hearing.
The family will receive friends Wednesday 1-3pm and 5-7 pm at Liberty FWB Church. The funeral service will be held at 7pm with Pastor John Buchannan and Johnny Mack Brown officiating. The graveside service will be at 11 am in Graceland Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are requested to meet at 10 am at the church to go in procession. Pallbearers will be, Jeff Smith, Ed Ford, Travis Mathes, David Markland, Jeff Bowman, Steve Painter, Allen Painter, and Cadyn Bowman. Honorary pallbearers, Brad Henley, Cody Smith, Chad Dalton, Holden Dalton and Mark Darnell.