Henry D. Mathes age 77, of the South Central community, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

He was president and owner of Superior Metal Products from 1983-1996. He loved to work on cars and motorcycles. Henry was a member of Liberty FWB Church, He was a faithful member and very involved with Haitian Missionaries. He made several trips to Haiti. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you