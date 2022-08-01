JOHNSON CITY - Henrietta Faye “Jackie” Roberts Dixon, age 73, passed away on July 30th, 2022 at her home in Johnson City.

Jackie was born June 10th, 1949, in St. Clair, TN to the late Henry H. “Jack” and late Edna Celeste Roberts. She grew up in Crossville and Greeneville, TN and graduated from Greeneville High School in 1967.