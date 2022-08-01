JOHNSON CITY - Henrietta Faye “Jackie” Roberts Dixon, age 73, passed away on July 30th, 2022 at her home in Johnson City.
Jackie was born June 10th, 1949, in St. Clair, TN to the late Henry H. “Jack” and late Edna Celeste Roberts. She grew up in Crossville and Greeneville, TN and graduated from Greeneville High School in 1967.
Jackie put up a strong 10 year fight against kidney disease before she went to be with Jesus.
She delighted in talking and laughing with friends, traveling, riding her motorcycle, dancing, and marching to the beat of her own drum. Beyond her vast knowledge of old movies, conspiracy theories, and The Andy Griffith Show she loved art and music; often stating that her car “only runs on 60’s music”. She tolerated the kitchen but also knew her way around a toolbox. Never throwing away a random screw, bolt, or washer because “you never know when you might just need that”. She had an admiration for strong women such as Tina Turner, Cher, and Wilma Rudolph but never felt the need to burn her bra. Jackie was fun loving and lived in the moment.
She loved cheap, flashy jewelry, going on road trips with the windows down and music up, and good margaritas. Not one to shy away from a motorcycle rally or any dessert containing coconut, Jackie was also a lifelong Democrat and hated discussing politics as much as she disliked real snakes.
Jackie was feisty and always had a sassy comeback. Her beautiful smile and wry humor will be greatly missed.
Jackie adored her siblings: brother, Carl Sherrill (deceased); sisters Nina Elkins (deceased), Frankie Roberts Harrison, and brother-in-law Lyle Harrison. She had many fond memories and stories of growing up alongside her nieces, nephews, and dear friends from school.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Heather Rochelle Dixon and survived by her children: Tim Adkinson, Terra Browning (Pearce), Thomas Dixon (Meagan); grandchildren: Celeste Browning, Victoria Browning, Christopher Browning, Naomi Dixon; and many nieces, nephews, and great/great-great nieces and nephews.
Deep appreciation to friend and caretaker Jessie Wallace and all of those that medically assisted Jackie in the last 10 years.
The Dixon family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 pm Friday, August 5, 2022 prior to the 2:00 pm chapel service at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Rev. Chip Winstead will be officiating. Interment will follow in GreenLawn memory Gardens.