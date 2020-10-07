JOHNSON CITY - Helen Taylor, age 86, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
She worked for Texas Instruments as a Quality Control Inspector, where she retired after 18 years of service.
She was a member of the Elizabethton Church of Christ.
Helen enjoyed birdwatching and her grand-dogs.
Helen was preceded in death by her father and mother, LeRoy “Pete” Bailey and Eva Bailey Turbyfill; stepfather, Norman C.N. Turbyfill; and daughter, Kay Taylor.
Survivors include her husband, retired Air Force Tech Sergeant Ray “Gene” Taylor; three daughters, Sherry McKinney, Karen Street, and Connie Taylor; sons-in-law, Kenneth McKinney and Tim Street; brother, Bill Bailey and sister-in-law, Jody Bailey. Helen was a beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Helen’s family would like to acknowledge special friends, Myrtle Banks, Betty Judy, Robert Stommel, Mary Blackmore, and Gail Sparks. Special mention to Robbie Ellis and his wife, Jaina Ellis.
The family of Helen Taylor will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm, Associate Minister Dennis Pierce will be officiating. Memorial music provided by Elizabethton Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elizabethton Church of Christ, 137 East C. Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., is serving the Taylor family. (423) 282-1521