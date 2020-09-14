CHUCKEY - Helen T. Lamb age 82, of Chuckey, the South Central Community passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was a member of Mt O’Dale Freewill Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years: Estel Lamb; one son: Michael Lamb of Chuckey; grandson: Greg and Cindy Lamb of Chuckey; granddaughter: Kim and James Fugate of Greeneville; great grandchildren: Courtney and Wesley Burnett of Chuckey, Caitlin and Blaise Burnett of Melber, Kentucky; Caleb, Candace and Cameron Lamb all of Chuckey, Jadon, Landon, Kydon, Trendon and Brooke Fugate, Liberdy and Skyla Hinkle all of Greeneville; great great grandchildren: Serenity and Gunner Burnett of Chuckey and Everly Burnett of Melber, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
She was the daughter of the late John and Nola Tipton and preceded in death by a special daughter-in-law: Evelyn Lamb; sister and brother-in-law: Valery and Robert Story.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 pm Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 8 pm Wednesday, in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor David Greene officiating.
Interment will be in Liberty Cemetery on Thursday at 11 am. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 am Thursday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery for the committal service
Pallbearers are: Caleb Lamb, Cameron Lamb, Jadon Fugate, Blaise Burnett, Terry Johnson and Charles Miller.
Honorary pallbearer is Dr. Richard Aasheim.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.